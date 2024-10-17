Gruss & Co. LLC Invests $245,000 in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY)

Gruss & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF makes up about 1.9% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $576,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 101,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS VIXY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,557,371 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.29.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXY was launched on Jan 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

