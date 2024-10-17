Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL)

Research analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of Grail stock opened at $14.32 on Thursday. Grail has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28.
Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.97 million during the quarter.
GRAIL, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for early cancer detection. The company develops Galleri, a screening test for asymptomatic individuals over 50 years of age; and DAC, a diagnostic aid for cancer tests to accelerate diagnostic resolution for patients for whom there is a clinical suspicion of cancer.
