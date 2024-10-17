Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL)

Research analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Grail Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Grail stock opened at $14.32 on Thursday. Grail has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28.

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.97 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Grail

In other news, major shareholder Chun R. Ding purchased 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $209,304.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,644,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,091,526.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Chun R. Ding acquired 16,200 shares of Grail stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $209,304.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,644,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,091,526.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Chun R. Ding acquired 7,629 shares of Grail stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $103,144.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,503,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,369,415.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 58,829 shares of company stock worth $757,298 over the last ninety days.

GRAIL, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for early cancer detection. The company develops Galleri, a screening test for asymptomatic individuals over 50 years of age; and DAC, a diagnostic aid for cancer tests to accelerate diagnostic resolution for patients for whom there is a clinical suspicion of cancer.

