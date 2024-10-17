Guild of Guardians Price Hits $0.0354 (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Guild of Guardians has a total market capitalization of $10.26 million and $338,937.57 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.03 or 0.00251745 BTC.

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians launched on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guild of Guardians should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guild of Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

