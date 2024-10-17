Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Acquires 54,548 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,548 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 8.9% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $161,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $320.57. 26,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,845. The company has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $224.41 and a twelve month high of $321.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $307.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.86.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

