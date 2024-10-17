Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,052 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,363,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $242.80. 36,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,783. The firm has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.55. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $242.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

