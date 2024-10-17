Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $6.06 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,843 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 41,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,566. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.91. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $89.69 and a 1-year high of $128.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.