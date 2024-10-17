Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HMSNF has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Hammerson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Hammerson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Hammerson Price Performance

Hammerson Company Profile

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60.

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

