Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER) Shares Bought by New Harbor Financial Group LLC

New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,020,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,918 shares during the period. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. New Harbor Financial Group LLC owned about 14.31% of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF worth $23,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 52.7% in the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 255,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 296,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HGER traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $22.53. 10,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,059. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.48. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $23.48.

About Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

