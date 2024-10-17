Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of research firms have commented on HAYW. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hayward from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

HAYW opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Hayward has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Hayward had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $284.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hayward will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $584,140.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,750.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hayward during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 178.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hayward in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Hayward by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Hayward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

