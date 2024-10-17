HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stock Holdings Increased by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the period. HDFC Bank comprises approximately 1.4% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $27,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,533,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,932,000 after acquiring an additional 263,690 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 24.1% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 8,824,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,784 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in HDFC Bank by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,791,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,214,000 after purchasing an additional 486,653 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,468,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,124,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,862,000 after buying an additional 2,788,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $62.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $67.44.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 14.69%. Research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HDB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

