Head to Head Comparison: Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) & ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMF)

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) and ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.5% of Solo Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of ASOS shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Solo Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Solo Brands and ASOS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solo Brands 1 6 1 0 2.00 ASOS 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

Solo Brands currently has a consensus price target of $2.93, indicating a potential upside of 120.55%. Given Solo Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Solo Brands is more favorable than ASOS.

This table compares Solo Brands and ASOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solo Brands -25.62% 6.02% 3.55% ASOS N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Solo Brands and ASOS”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solo Brands $492.52 million 0.25 -$111.35 million ($2.01) -0.66 ASOS N/A N/A N/A $0.45 12.16

ASOS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Solo Brands. Solo Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASOS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Solo Brands beats ASOS on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, Inc. operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories. It also offers swim trunks, casual shorts, sport products, polos, shirts, and lounge products under the Chubbies brand name; consumables, such as color packs, starters, natural charcoal, fuel, pellets, and firewood products; and accessories comprising shelters, shields, roasting sticks, tools, paddles, and pumps under the Solo Stove, Oru, and ISLE brands. Solo Brands, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses, as well as acts as a vehicle for issue of convertible bonds. ASOS Plc was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

