Head to Head Survey: Rumble (NASDAQ:RUMBW) versus Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) and Rumble (NASDAQ:RUMBW – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Research Solutions and Rumble, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Rumble 0 0 0 0 N/A

Research Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 100.00%. Given Research Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than Rumble.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Solutions -8.49% -4.71% -1.51% Rumble N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Research Solutions and Rumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Research Solutions and Rumble”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Solutions $44.62 million 1.99 -$3.79 million ($0.03) -91.67 Rumble $78.58 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rumble has higher revenue and earnings than Research Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.6% of Research Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Research Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides research cloud-based software-as-a-service software platform and related services to corporate, academic, government and individual researchers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides Discover platform that facilitates search discovery across virtually all scientific, technical, and medical (STM) articles available, including free basic search solutions and advanced search tools, which include the Resolute.ai and scite.ai products, a tools that allows for searching and identifying relevant research and find insights in other datasets adjacent to STM content, such as clinical trial, patent, life science and medtech regulatory information, competitor and technology landscape insights in addition to searching the customer’s internal datasets. The company also offers Article Galaxy, a solution that allows research organizations to load their entitlements, consisting of subscriptions, discount or token packages, and their existing library of articles. In addition, it provides Manage platform, a references solution that allows users to access the article inside the platform including setting up personal folders or team folders and allows researchers to markup and take notes on the articles in a supported browser on a desktop or tablet. Further, the company’s platform facilitates the sale of published STM content sold as individual articles. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a platform where users can access free content and purchase subscriptions to support creators and access exclusive content in creator communities; Rumble Streaming Marketplace, a patent-pending application designed to enable a first-of-its-kind livestreaming and monetization service for creators; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Longboat Key, Florida.

