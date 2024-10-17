Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) PT Lowered to $63.00

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp cut Helios Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of HLIO opened at $48.48 on Wednesday. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $55.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.39 and its 200-day moving average is $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Helios Technologies’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 63,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 200.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

