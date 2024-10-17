Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.80 and traded as high as C$1.93. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 88,970 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Noble Financial raised Hemisphere Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Hemisphere Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HME

Hemisphere Energy Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$182.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.95.

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$22.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.84 million. Hemisphere Energy had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 45.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 0.3499079 earnings per share for the current year.

Hemisphere Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp. and changed its name to Hemisphere Energy Corporation in April 2009.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.