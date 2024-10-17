Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Stock Price Up 23.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) were up 23.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 202,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 101,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Hemostemix Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$6.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.20.
Hemostemix Company Profile
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
