Hengehold Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,045 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $110.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $134.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.