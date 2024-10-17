Hengehold Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 315,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,353.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 350,603 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 402.5% during the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.40. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

