Hengehold Capital Management LLC Buys 7,303 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 279.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,378,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378,173 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $172,902,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 181.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,670,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,855,000 after buying an additional 4,947,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 21.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,813,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,820,000 after buying an additional 2,829,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 24,961.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,497,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,891,000 after buying an additional 2,487,919 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.91.

NYSE:PFE opened at $29.57 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.56 billion, a PE ratio of -494.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

