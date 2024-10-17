Hengehold Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,966,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,379,676,000 after purchasing an additional 338,494 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,904,000 after acquiring an additional 33,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,571 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $496.36 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $475.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.29.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

