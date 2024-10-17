Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $446,000 Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROL. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins by 10,233.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Rollins by 114.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rollins Stock Down 0.2 %

ROL stock opened at $49.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 0.70. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,010.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,999.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,056 shares of company stock valued at $698,347 over the last 90 days. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

