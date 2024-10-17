Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $621,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,138,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,938,000 after buying an additional 4,907,948 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,219,000. Stairway Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,879,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,054,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,593,000 after buying an additional 2,219,758 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,339,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,845,000 after buying an additional 2,170,869 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.44. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

