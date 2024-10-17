Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $8.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF comprises about 0.8% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICSH. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 930,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,906,000 after purchasing an additional 152,636 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 360.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 75,784 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,071,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 377,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 17,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at about $822,000.

BATS ICSH opened at $50.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.51. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2233 per share. This is an increase from iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

