Hengehold Capital Management LLC Purchases 66 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $279.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.15.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.33, for a total transaction of $54,266.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,184.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $270.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.32 and a 52-week high of $287.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.45 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 252.11%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

