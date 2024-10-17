Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 610 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lessened its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5,774.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,788,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,355 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,840.4% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 937,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,098,000 after buying an additional 927,271 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10,247.5% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 623,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,569,000 after buying an additional 617,516 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 385.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,973,000 after buying an additional 383,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,464,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NOBL opened at $107.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

