Heritage Family Offices LLP Has $1.46 Million Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Heritage Family Offices LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,520,000 after buying an additional 3,761,246 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in RTX by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,165 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in RTX by 1,247.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,053,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,256 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,448,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,300,000 after acquiring an additional 792,830 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RTX by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,444,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,347,000 after purchasing an additional 417,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Melius Research boosted their target price on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

NYSE RTX opened at $126.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $167.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.95, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.50 and a 200-day moving average of $110.07. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $72.48 and a 1-year high of $126.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. RTX’s payout ratio is 145.67%.

In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,773.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

