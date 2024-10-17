Heritage Family Offices LLP Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $287.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.44. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $288.73. The stock has a market cap of $431.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

