Heritage Family Offices LLP Has $875,000 Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings in AON were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 196.7% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,200 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter worth $258,471,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AON by 37.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,000,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,445,000 after buying an additional 548,563 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $151,808,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,943,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,663,000 after acquiring an additional 471,424 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on AON shares. Barclays started coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.06.

Shares of AON stock opened at $358.48 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $363.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $344.73 and a 200-day moving average of $314.81. The firm has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

