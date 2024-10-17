Heritage Family Offices LLP Lowers Position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Heritage Family Offices LLP decreased its position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP owned about 0.12% of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 158,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 76.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HYBB opened at $46.92 on Thursday. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $47.42. The company has a market capitalization of $391.78 million, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.29.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.