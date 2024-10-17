Heritage Family Offices LLP Sells 233 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Heritage Family Offices LLP decreased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for about 1.1% of Heritage Family Offices LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,437,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,668 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,735,000 after buying an additional 1,330,242 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,155,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,019,726,000 after acquiring an additional 644,945 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,351,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $993,293,000 after acquiring an additional 767,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Analog Devices by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,222,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $963,788,000 after acquiring an additional 211,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $6,723,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,447,741.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $6,723,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,447,741.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $233,138.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,365.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,495 shares of company stock worth $20,794,658. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $227.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $112.88 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $244.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.58.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ADI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.80.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

