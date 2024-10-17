Heritage Family Offices LLP Takes $224,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IVE stock opened at $200.77 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $200.98. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.01.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

