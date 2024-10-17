Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Tops $3.85 on Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 16th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $140.57 million and approximately $4,069.39 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $3.85 or 0.00005668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00007738 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,888.14 or 1.00004388 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00013449 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007031 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006407 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00064553 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.87992637 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $22,730.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

