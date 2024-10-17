HFG Advisors Inc. Takes $269,000 Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

HFG Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,699,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 1,242.9% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,042,000. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 7.2% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GEV. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $261.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.78.

GE Vernova Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE GEV traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $276.88. 637,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,609,202. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $281.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.61.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. As a group, analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

