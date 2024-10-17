Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $239.53 and last traded at $239.12, with a volume of 17981 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $237.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLT. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.95.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.03. The company has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,933. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 146,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,707,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

