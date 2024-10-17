Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the September 15th total of 4,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Insider Activity at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other news, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $413,863.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,372.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $413,863.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,372.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $682,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,624. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE HOMB traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.17. 360,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,966. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.28. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 40.21%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.