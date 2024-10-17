Horizen 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.03 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 17th. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $124.25 million and $6.03 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $7.99 or 0.00011908 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00053096 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00035166 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000255 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,548,319 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

