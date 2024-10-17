Horizon Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,719 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $25,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $202.02 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $207.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.07. The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

