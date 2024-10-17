Horizon Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $193.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.51. The stock has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $193.60.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

