Horizon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 0.8% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $273,000. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 46,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,487,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 188.8% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $430.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $414.55 and a 200 day moving average of $399.59. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $323.21 and a 52-week high of $431.42.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.