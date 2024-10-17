Horizon Wealth Management LLC Sells 628 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 124.8% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $47.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average is $44.94. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $54.52.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

