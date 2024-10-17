Horizons Intl Developed Markets Equity Index ETF (TSE:HXDM) Trading 0.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Horizons Intl Developed Markets Equity Index ETF (TSE:HXDM – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as 48.72 and last traded at 48.70. Approximately 8,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 13,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at 48.40.
Horizons Intl Developed Markets Equity Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 47.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is 46.81.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Horizons Intl Developed Markets Equity Index ETF
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Intl Developed Markets Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Intl Developed Markets Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.