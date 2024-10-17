Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Shares Acquired by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 897.0% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the second quarter valued at $116,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 912.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1,385.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HHH opened at $77.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.45. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.72.

Howard Hughes Profile

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $317.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

