Howden Joinery Group Plc Declares Dividend of $0.21 (OTCMKTS:HWDJY)

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2123 per share on Monday, December 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

HWDJY opened at $52.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.33. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HWDJY. Barclays raised Howden Joinery Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

Featured Stories

