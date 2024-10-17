Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Short Interest Update

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the September 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 435,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,861,791.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,781.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Price Performance

NYSE:HUBB traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $456.77. 134,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,030. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $248.37 and a 1-year high of $461.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $405.45 and its 200-day moving average is $392.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $431.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $407.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Hubbell from $368.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hubbell

About Hubbell

(Get Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.