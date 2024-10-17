Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the September 15th total of 4,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 565,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

H stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.63. 121,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,023. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $96.77 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.18.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.32%.

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 44,219 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $6,550,602.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 623,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,373,585.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 15,334.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after acquiring an additional 59,344 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,375,000 after purchasing an additional 60,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,221,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,509,000 after purchasing an additional 144,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on H shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.47.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

