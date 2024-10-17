ICON Market Capitalization Tops $142.63 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. ICON has a market cap of $142.63 million and $2.63 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ICON has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,038,823,983 coins and its circulating supply is 1,026,988,577 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,038,757,075.6470345 with 1,026,974,352.0609213 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.14176514 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $2,873,990.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

