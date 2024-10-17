Ignition Price Hits $66,714.45 on Top Exchanges (FBTC)

Ignition (FBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Ignition has a market capitalization of $26.62 million and $504,086.75 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition token can now be bought for about $66,714.45 or 0.99678815 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.66 or 0.00250498 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition’s launch date was July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 1,078 tokens and its circulating supply is 399 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official. The official website for Ignition is fbtc.com.

Ignition Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 1,078.11715408. The last known price of Ignition is 67,341.25857124 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $843,296.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.