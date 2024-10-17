Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Short Interest Update

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the September 15th total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Illumina Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $143.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.95. Illumina has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $151.40. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a negative net margin of 68.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Illumina from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Illumina from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Illumina from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Illumina

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,245,041 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,505,409,000 after buying an additional 66,528 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,736,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $787,725,000 after purchasing an additional 460,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Illumina by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,538 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $317,267,000 after buying an additional 204,043 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Illumina by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,753,504 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $378,111,000 after buying an additional 801,814 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Illumina by 462.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,428,760 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $253,514,000 after buying an additional 1,997,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.