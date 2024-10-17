IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Short Interest Down 6.6% in September

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,500 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the September 15th total of 188,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 259,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

IN8bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INAB opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.05. IN8bio has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $2.48.

Get IN8bio alerts:

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that IN8bio will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About IN8bio

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.