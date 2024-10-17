Inlet Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,320,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,102,813,000 after purchasing an additional 37,236 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,644,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,270,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,653,000 after purchasing an additional 80,301 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,115,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,824,000 after acquiring an additional 19,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 162.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,223,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,055,000 after acquiring an additional 756,464 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.27. The stock had a trading volume of 809,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,282. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $193.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.51.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.