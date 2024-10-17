Inlet Private Wealth LLC Buys 8,300 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC owned 0.76% of Ituran Location and Control worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 6.2% during the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 10,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 11.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Ituran Location and Control Price Performance

Ituran Location and Control stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.25. 21,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,225. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.56.

Ituran Location and Control Dividend Announcement

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 15.42%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is currently 62.40%.

About Ituran Location and Control

(Free Report)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.